The Sheridan Room

Cozy, contemporary neighborhood eatery & bar serving delicious food from a scratch kitchen that is vegan and vegetarian friendly even though we also have delicious chicken! Craft cocktails, canned beer and vinyl music played every day!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

337 13th Avenue Northeast • $$

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)

Popular Items

House Cut Fries$7.00
house cut fries served with ketchup
Rosemary Truffle Fries$10.00
house cut fries, tossed in truffle oil, rosemary, and parmesan cheese, served with sun dried tomato aioli and ketchup
The Reuben$13.00
house made corned beef, swiss cheese, house made sauerkraut, on rye bread
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, dill pickles, greens, on a potato bun
(slightly smaller version of our big ass honey chicken sandwich)
Mac n' Cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
Cry Baby Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake breaded chicken breast, greens, spicy vinaigrette coleslaw, cry baby craig's spicy mayo, on an onion bun
(a slightly smaller version of our big ass cry baby chicken sandwich)
The Sheridan Room Burger$13.00
1/3 lb mix of chuck and brisket, swiss, onion jam, mushrooms, greens, dijionaise, on an onion bun
VLT$13.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

337 13th Avenue Northeast

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
