465 Main Street

Popular Items

Burrata Pie$22.00
Blistered tomatoes, aged balsamic, creamy burrata, and basil
The Roni$20.00
Cup and Char Pepperoni Pie
Caesar$11.00
Sunday Gravy$20.00
meatballs, sausage, bolognese, with mozzarella and olive oil
Rigatoni Vodka$16.00
fresh peas, aged parmesan, creamy vodka sauce, and extra virgin oil
Shop Chop$12.00
romaine, lives, tomato, cucumber, oregano, ricotta salata, and red wine vinaigrette
Arugula$12.00
grape tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, white balsamic dressing
Main St$18.00
fresh mozzarella, ma's sauce, and basil
Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00
hand rolled mini meatballs, tomato ragu, ricotta and basil oil
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Bucatini Pasta, marinara sauce, mozzarella
Location

465 Main Street

Chatham NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
