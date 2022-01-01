Go
The Shop Bar And Grille

Smokin' Them Meats For Takeout Or Delivered Right To Your Door!!

5015 W Greenville Drive

Popular Items

1 Pound Boneless Wings$13.99
1 pound of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 sauces.
12 Smoked Wings$14.99
12 of our in house slow smoked bone in chicken wings with your choice of 2 sauce flavors!
Smoked Meat Sampler$22.99
All of our Customers Favorites for you to try! Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Bacon and an extra meat of your choice. Served with Coleslaw, and Cornbread.
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
Tortilla Chips loaded with house smoked pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, black olives, shredded cheese, nacho cheese sauce.
Smoked Pastrami Sandwich$16.99
This house favorite is Brined for 2 days and then smoked for up to 18 hours. Its topped with Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard!
1/2 Pound Boneless Wings$6.99
1/2 Pound of Boneless Wings Pick 1 of our amazing Sauces!
Loaded Mac Bowl$9.99
A bowl of our mac and cheese topped with pulled pork, fresh sliced jalapeno, and house bbq sauce.
Smoked Brisket$15.99
Our in house smoked brisket piled high topped with cheddar cheese and our house BBQ sauce!
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
In house smoked pulled pork piled on a fresh bun and House BBQ sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders and Fries and dyour choice of sauce!
Location

Appleton WI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
