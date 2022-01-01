Go
The Shop

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr. • $$

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

traditional crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half! (our traditional crust is vegan; if you would like a vegan pizza please ADD vegan cheese and we will use that instead of the classic mozzarella).
deep dish "north county"
house-made beef meatballs, mushrooms, onions, roasted garlic
Spicy Baked Wings$18.00
1lb / served with house-made ranch and baby carrots
deep dish "where’s the meat"
​pepperoni, house-made beef meatballs, sausage, crispy bacon
deep dish crust
Design your own pizza! Each pizza comes with our house-made red sauce base, and heaps of mozzarella cheese. Deep dish pizzas come with a hearty serving of chunky tomatoes on top of the toppings. Add toppings to the whole pizza, or to each half!
"margherita"
vine ripened tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella
deep dish "the 858"
spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, red onions, fresh garlic, ricotta
deep dish "old town"
pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, fresh garlic, black olives
Golden Beets and Arugula Salad$15.00
roasted golden beets, crispy bacon, arugula, goat cheese, house-made balsamic reduction
Little Gem Caesar Salad$13.00
baby gem lettuce, chives, parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

11967 Bernardo Plaza Dr.

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
