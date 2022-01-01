Go
Toast

The Shopiere Tap

Come in and enjoy!

5227 E Cty Rd J

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5227 E Cty Rd J

Clinton WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G5 Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doc's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blender Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rock Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

The Rock Bar & Grill is located on the shore of the Rock River in Beloit Wisconsin. The Rock Bar & Grill offers a full menu of casual dining choices including Appetizers, Chicken Wings, Signature Burgers & Sandwiches, Salads, Wraps and Fried Chicken Dinners. And of course, a Craft Beer Wisconsin Friday Night Fish Fry and Saturday Night Prime Rib.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston