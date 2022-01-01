THE SHRIMP FACTORY
Come in and enjoy!
313 East River Street
Location
313 East River Street
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Abe's on Lincoln
Welcome to Abe's on Lincoln, located in Savannah's historic district on the corner of Lincoln and E. Bryan St.
John McGraw's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Le Banh
Come in and enjoy!