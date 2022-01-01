Go
The Shuckery

Your neighborhood oyster bar is a hidden gem. We have a full bar, fresh oysters and seafood.

100 washington street

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Cake$11.00
Goat cheesecake with black olive crumble and fresh berries
Ceasar Salad$17.00
IT'S BACK!!
Little Gems romaine, parmesan, anchovies, and Della Fattoria rosemary croutons dressed with our house anchovy Caesar dressing.
**this dish can be prepared gluten free. Please advise us in the special instructions below
Clam chowder$11.00
An 8oz portion of our famous homemade chowder
**this dish is gluten free
Fish N Chips$18.00
Rice flour battered rock cod fried to perfection. Served with a side of fries with lemon and house tarter sauce
Cauliflower Wings$13.00
Cauliflower florets fried in a rice flour tempura batter. Two great styles to choose from
Hot - traditional buffalo sauce with garlic honey
Korean - tangy and sweet with miso and garlic
**this item is gluten free if ordered "hot style" only
Taco Bar$16.00
Our house made corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of fish, carnitas, or tofu & shiitake, house coleslaw, lemon creme fraiche, salsa verde, and pickled veggies
Mussels & Clams$27.00
Mussels & manila clams in white wine saffron infused broth, fennel, spinach, cilantro and a side of grilled bread
**this dish is gluten free and the side of bread is packaged separately. To leave the bread off your order please mention in the special instructions below
Poke Bowl$23.00
fresh catch, house poke sauce, edamame, six minute egg, wake salad, spicy mayo
Baked Oysters$4.00
Delicious, fresh west coast oysters, baked to perfection. Four styles to choose from
**this dish is gluten free
Location

100 washington street

petaluma CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
