The Sicilian Oven

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
Pasta Ala Vodka$14.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
LG Sicilian Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
SM Sicilian Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
Eggplant Reggiano$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella
LG Boss$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
Pasta Fagioli$9.00
Sicilian style savory bean soup with a garlic & olive oil tomato broth
SM Cheese Pizza$13.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
Location

20475 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

