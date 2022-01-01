Go
Toast

The Sicilian Oven

Come in and enjoy!

21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SM Wood Fired Wings (10)$16.00
Marinated in fresh lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic for a minimum of 24 hours. Topped with caramelized onions, Bread garnish
LG Sicilian Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
LG Boss$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, Fresh Basil
Eggplant Reggiano$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant, Pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella
Pasta Ala Vodka$14.00
Pasta tossed in vodka based pink cream sauce with diced prosciutto
SM Sicilian Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
SM Cheese Pizza$13.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional classic cheese pizza
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a house made Caesar dressing
SM Boss$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
See full menu

Location

21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9

Boca Raton FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J&J Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Great Delicious Food and Memories!

Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases (White & Brown Rice, Kelp Noodles or Mixed Greens), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl people! What more can you ask for?

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston