The Sicilian Oven
Come in and enjoy!
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1
Popular Items
Location
8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi
Yellowtail, Modern Asian Cuisine and Sushi is a collaboration between Michael Turetzky and Chef Andrew Marc Rothschild (The Marc, The Forge, Bourbon Steak and Tsunami). They successfully created a casual but upscale restaurant that brings the highest quality product sourced from all over the world to Delray Beach west of Rt 95! The menu reflects predominately Japanese, Thailand and Chinese flavors prepared with french technique. A small but well thought out wine list gives many options by the glass and bottle.
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Family oriented Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, Family owned since 1996. All our food is prepared fresh to order. We use only the finest ingredients.
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Welcome and Enjoy!
If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes.
With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.
Ganzo Sushi
Come in and enjoy!