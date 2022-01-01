Go
The Sicilian Oven

Come in and enjoy!

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1

Popular Items

Popular Items

KIDS Pizza$8.00
Kids size classic cheese pizza
Side of Anchovies$1.00
Side of Sauce FOR HERE
L - Sicilian Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, red onion, celery, shaved parmesan, candied walnuts, roasted red peppers, in a balsamic vinaigrette
L - Nonna's Meatball Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian vinaigrette. Topped with a homemade meatball
KIDS Pasta$7.00
Kids portion of pasta with Pomodoro sauce
Side of Shaved Parm$1.50
Side of Caesar Dressing$0.50
L - Soup & Salad$10.00
Choice of Pasta Fagioli or Escarole & Bean soup with a fresh garden salad
Pasta & Meatballs$17.00
Pasta tossed with Pomodoro sauce and topped with homemade meatballs
Location

8862 West Atlantic Avenue C-1

Delray Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

