The Sideline Sports Bar

The Sideline is a full service restaurant and sports bar. We offer American Pub style food, handcrafted in house menu items, a vast array of cocktails, and Michigan made craft beers. The adjoining multi-sport complex will offer many opportunities to enjoy the wide world of sports. Join us for a relaxing meal, cold drink, and a friendly smile!

219 South Washington Street

Popular Items

Large Pizza$10.99
14 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
The Sideline Burger$6.99
Classic flat top grilled Burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a Brioche bun. Served with one side
Chicken Tender & Side$10.99
5 Crispy fried chicken tenders served with fries and one dipping sauce
Personal Pizza$6.99
10 in. Cheese Pizza toppings extra
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$6.99
Spicy pepper jack cheese balls served with your choice of dip
Patty Melt$9.99
Classic Burger topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese on grilled Rye bread. Served with one side.
Breaded Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 Italian Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks
House Made Cheese Bread$6.99
House made dough topped with premium mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
2 Crsipy fried chicken tenders served with one side, a beverage, and one dipping sauce.
**Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
Classic grilled cheese served with one side and a beverage.
**Kids meals are for kids 12 and under please. We offer these meals for the kiddos so that it may be a little more affordable for our parents to eat out with their kids. Please respect this.
Location

219 South Washington Street

Owosso MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
