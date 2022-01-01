The Silly Axe Cafe

Go
Gluten, nut and lactose free with vegetarian, vegan and soy free options! Entire gluten free bar featuring 9 rotating hard cider taps and gluten free beer!

SANDWICHES

2216 Dundee Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Jamaican Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Jerk seasoned chicken fingers tossed in our house jerk sauce with grilled pineapple, fried banana peppers, shredded lettuce and mango habenero aioli.
Can be made soy free with vegan habenero aioli. Dairy Free. Can be made egg free with a tortilla instead of hoagie
Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
3 piece finger and fry platter$11.50
Brussels Sprouts Hash$3.99
Brussels sprouts are sauteed and caramelized with shallots, cider vinegar and maple syrup, the tossed with chopped dried cranberries A restaurant favorite!
Soy, dairy and egg free. .
Chicken And Waffle$13.99
A fried chicken cutlet between two house waffles with our house maple aioli and two pickles.
Soy Free. Contains egg and dairy
Banana Pudding$3.99
A restaurant favorite! Homemade custard is layered with bananas and vanilla wafers and topped with a torched Italian meringue.
Contains egg and dairy . Soy free
Sweet Potato Wedges$3.99
Roasted sweet potato wedges.
Soy, Dairy and egg free.
Dairy Free Cookies And Cream Cake$6.00
dairy free, soy free
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$9.99
Best selling item in the restaurant! We sautee chopped bacon and diced chicken together and toss it with our house ranch dressing. Grilled up in a tortilla with melted cheddar cheese.
Dairy free option. Contains soy and eggs.
Fries$3.99
house cut french fries.
Dairy free, egg free, soy free
2216 Dundee Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
