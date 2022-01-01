The Sit Down Cafe & Sushi Bar
Hyde Park's Favorite Pizza and Sushi Bar. Come Visit and Sit Down With Us. Order Online or Call Us Direct
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
1312 East 53rd Street • $$
Location
1312 East 53rd Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
