The Skinny Pancake

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a healthier, safer and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

BAGELS • SALADS • CREPES

454 Mountain Rd • $$$

Avg 5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Monster$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Squash, Caramelized Onions, and Basil Sunflower Seed Pesto.
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
VT Black Bean Medley, Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Cheese Rolled in a Scallion Crepe with a side of Ranchero Sauce and Cilantro Lime Sour Cream.
Choco Nutty$7.00
Palm-Oil Free Chocolate Hazelnut Spread with a side of Whipped Cream.
Homefries$6.00
Choco Monkey$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread and Organic Banana served with a side of Whipped Cream.
K-POP$13.00
Local Braised Beef, Local Kimchi, and Creamy Korean Style BBQ Sauce, Served in a Scallion Crepe with a Cilantro Soy Dipping Sauce.
Noah's Ark$12.50
Two Eggs any Style, Two Pieces of Bacon or Sausage, and Two Frumpled Cinnamon Sugar Sweet Crepes with a side of VT Maple Syrup.
Upgrade from Frumples to Homefries for $1.
Lumberjack$10.00
Ham and Cheddar Cheese.
Latte - to go$4.00
Vermont Artisan Espresso with a choice of steamed milk - sweetener, and flavor upon request. Available hot or iced.
Breakfast Sammy$7.00
Local Sourdough Bun, Egg, Cabot Cheddar, and Pesto Mayo.
Add Bacon, Ham, or Sausage for $1.50
Substitute a Croissant for $1
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

454 Mountain Rd

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

