Skinny Pancake - Spruce Peak

Love Local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating every day enjoyment that is both fun and affordable.

216 Hourglass Dr

Popular Items

Side Bacon$3.00
Sugar Shack$6.00
Local maple sugar and melted Cabot butter
Early Riser$8.00
Two fried eggs and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe
Breakfast Sammy$6.50
Egg and cheddar on Klingers challah bun with pesto mayo
Johnny Crepe$14.00
VT pulled pork, caramelized onions and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local root slaw and sweet maple BBQ sauce
Cheesy Chicken Pesto$13.00
Roasted chicken, basil-sunflower seed pesto, tomatoes, Cabot cheddar, and fresh VT mozzarella
Deja Vu$12.50
Crumbled Italian sausage, egg, VT apples, Cabot cheddar, and a side of VT maple syrup in a savory crepe
Lumberjack$11.00
Ham and Cabot cheddar
Choco Monkey$9.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread and banana
Choco Nutty$7.00
Palm oil-free chocolate hazelnut spread
Location

216 Hourglass Dr

Stowe VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
