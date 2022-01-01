Go
The Slice & Pint is a locally focused and environmentally responsible pizza and beer shop, thought up by the crew at El Segundo Brewing Co. We partner with vendors who share the same values. We support local, independent farmers for our produce whenever possible. If we can make it in house, we’re going to…simple as that.

130 W Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Single Broken Skull$4.00
Fried Cauliflower$8.00
fried cauliflower, rosemary, calabrian chili oil, toasted pine nuts, lemon
(3) Meatballs$11.00
3 house-made meatballs, marinara and provolone
Family Mozz Sticks (8)$12.00
not your average bowling alley mozz sticks. 8 count side marinara
Wings$13.00
fried and tossed with choice of: house hot, pesto, or our house santa maria dry rub, served with blue cheese or ranch
Mozz Sticks (4)$7.00
not your average bowling alley mozz sticks. 4 count. Side marinara.
Fancy Olives$5.00
a mix of kalamata, cerignola and castelvetrano olives in orange, rosemary, olive oil.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Deep-fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette, with more bacon and candied almonds.
(5) Meatballs$15.00
5 house-made meatballs, marinara and provolone
Broccolini$7.00
parmigiano reggiano, lemon
130 W Grand Ave

El Segundo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
