The Slogar

Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.



CHICKEN • STEAKS

517 2nd st • $$