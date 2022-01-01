Go
The Slogar

Family style fried chicken restaurant by night, Colorado Creole Lunch by day! We've been around for over 35 years and with new owners that come with a renewed spirit we are proudly carrying on the traditions...with just a few updates! We are housed in a building that was built in 1882. We are the second oldest saloon in Crested Butte! It feels like you're sitting down at a table for a family gathering. We have a very large space and can easily house large groups, events, and parties as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow us to.

CHICKEN • STEAKS

517 2nd st • $$

Avg 4.6 (876 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucket of Chicken$16.99
1/2 fried chicken
Gravy side$2.00
1/2 Fried Chicken$15.00
one breast, one wing, one thigh, one drummy
Mac N Cheese$11.00
2 large portions.
sage, gruyere, cheddar, and a crumb topping
Biscuit Basket$6.00
5 biscuits with honey butter & jam
"Hot Only"$21.99
1/2 fried chicken, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, gravy, biscuit, honey butter & strawberry preserves
Fried Chicken Meal$27.99
Our family style, 2-course meal: tomato chutney, cottage cheese, sweet & tangy coleslaw, Palace salad with Palace red wine vin. 1/2 fried chicken (one drummy, one thigh, one wingy, one breast), mashed potatoes, creamed corn, gravy, biscuit, honey butter & strawberry preserves
Mac n Cheese$12.00
sage, gruyere, cheddar, bread crumb topping
Coleslaw$5.00
A Slogar favorite, pint size
Chicken Tenders basket$12.00
Everyone's favorite tenders with our house bbq
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

517 2nd st

Crested Butte CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

