The Small Cafe Naples

Come in and enjoy our local favorites at The Small Café, where size doesn't matter

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5656 E 2nd St • $

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.00
scrambled egg, hash brown, pork or soy chorizo, cheddar, housemade ranchero sauce
The Club$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
Jr Stack$6.00
two mini pancakes, market berries
The Kitchen$13.00
Breakfast Special$14.00
two eggs any style, pancakes or freach toast, applewood smoked bacon or sausage, hashbrowns
Jr Chicken Tenders$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
Special Spud$12.00
hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar, avocado
applewood smoked bacon (2)$4.00
The Naples$14.00
chopped pastrami, swiss, coleslaw, pickles, mustard on marble rye
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5656 E 2nd St

Long Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

