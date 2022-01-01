Go
The Smiling Moose

The Smiling Moose is a Premier Bar/Restaurant/ Venue located in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic South Side. Now in our 18th year of operation, we offer critically acclaimed cuisine, the country’s BEST live entertainment featured in our upstairs venue, and a 170 inch high Def Projection screen downstairs to watch all of your favorite sporting events/movies/etc. We have regular weekly events such as karaoke, Trivia, Various Theme Nights, and djs as well as daily food and drink specials…

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1306 E Carson St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)

Popular Items

The Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
Roasted Red Pepper & Corn salsa, roasted red pepper mayo, dressed red cabbage, srircha drizzle, cilantro-
Served with homemade pasta salad.
House Pasta salad$5.00
our super duper famous pasta salad... Served w/ roasted sunflower seeds, carrots, cilantro, & fresh farmer's cheese
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with San Marzano DOP marinara. Vegetarian.
Smiling Moose Burger$12.00
Cheddar, fresh greens, tomato, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh farm egg and Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad.
American Cheeseburger$10.00
Fresh Angus Beef, White American, house made pickles, fresh greens, tomato, red onion. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Jack Sparrow Burger$13.00
Fresh Angus beef, cheddar pierogi, red wine caramelized onions, rum aioli, dressed cabbage, cheddar. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Beer Cheese$1.00
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$13.00
Queso blend, Monterey Jack, roasted tomatoes.
Chic nuggets w/ Moose Sauce$8.00
Bacon Grilled Cheese$10.00
Tomato, pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1306 E Carson St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
