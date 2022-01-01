Go
Toast

The Smoke Daddy

Located directly across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville offers a lively atmosphere full of barbeque, blues, and baseball. The two-level restaurant includes a 1,500 square foot terrace that allows guests to view the excitement at Gallagher Way, along with 32 TVs and live music 7 days a week. A multi-faceted, fun experience for baseball lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, and families alike, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville is the perfect setting to enjoy a meal before the game, sip on a beer on the terrace, or linger over barbeque and beer with friends.

3636 North Clark Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pit Beans$4.00
The Freak$14.00
Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.
Smoked Chicken$16.00
Choice of 2 sides.
Fries$4.00
See full menu

Location

3636 North Clark Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

No reviews yet

LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!

Trace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Spark Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston