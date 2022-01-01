The Smoke Daddy
Located directly across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville offers a lively atmosphere full of barbeque, blues, and baseball. The two-level restaurant includes a 1,500 square foot terrace that allows guests to view the excitement at Gallagher Way, along with 32 TVs and live music 7 days a week. A multi-faceted, fun experience for baseball lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, and families alike, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville is the perfect setting to enjoy a meal before the game, sip on a beer on the terrace, or linger over barbeque and beer with friends.
3636 North Clark Street
3636 North Clark Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
