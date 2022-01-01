Go
The Smoke Shop - Seaport

Come in and enjoy!

343 Congress Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.50
The classic. Pulled Pork on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Bottled BBQ Sauce$8.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich$15.00
Delicious Brisket burnt ends stacked on a potato bun with your choice of side.
The Wedge$8.50
Iceberg wedge with house-made dill ranch, house-cured bacon, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a hint of BBQ spice
The Wings Plate$24.00
Nine of our would famous smoked and flash fried wings coated in your choice of sauce and 2 sides.
Pit Boss$29.00
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
1st Place Rib Plate (Half Slab)$24.50
A half slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.
Butter Cake "The Crack"$7.00
The best part of the cake, the edge pieces! They are bite size and easy to share.... but you wont want to.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich$14.50
Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.
Location

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Row 34

No reviews yet

Open for in-person dining!
Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

The Barking Crab

No reviews yet

We are back! Hours of Operation: SUN-WED Noon till 8 p.m., TH-SAT Noon till 9 p.m.

Aceituna Grill

No reviews yet

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

Lolita Fort Point

No reviews yet

Rebellious Revelry.
Tacos.
Tequila.
Lolita is a bustling neighborhood cantina serving playfully authentic interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine. The dramatic space is dark and rustic, loud with laughter and intimately lit by Murano glass chandeliers, custom stained glass and flickering candles. Bold colors, luxurious leather, graffiti art and a ceiling adorned with skulls are set against an elegant venetian backdrop. House-made flour tortillas wrap flavorful tacos and hand-crafted margaritas grace an elegant, Mexican-crafted bar. The vibrant and youthful ambiance is sexy, seductive and tailored for a night of rebellion and all out revelry.

