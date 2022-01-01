Go
The Smoke Shop - Somerville

The Smoke Shop BBQ is Andy Husbands’ tribute to the time-honored tradition of one of America’s oldest cuisines. Our barbecue is the result of Andy’s 20+ years on the competitive BBQ circuit combined with his nearly 30 years as one of Boston’s beloved chefs. Come see how we are changing the way people think about barbecue in the Northeast.

325 Assembly Row

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Bites$12.50
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
Pit Boss$29.00
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
1st Place Rib Plate (Full Slab)$36.50
A full slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.
1st Place Rib Plate (Half Slab)$24.50
A half slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.
The Smoke Shop Famous Wings$12.00
Six of our world famous wings, smoked and flash fried, then coated with agave & Pit Spices
Pit Crew$27.50
Can't decide? The pit crew is your choice of any two of our BBQ meats and two sides.
Pulled Pork Plate$18.50
Our classic pulled pork served with your choice of two sides.
Burnt Ends Plate$27.00
Our delicious Brisket burnt ends served with your choice of two sides.
Pit Crew$27.50
The Smoke Shop Famous Hot Wings$12.00
Six of our world famous wings coated in house-made Fermented Habenero & Brown Butter sauce.
Location

325 Assembly Row

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
