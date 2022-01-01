The Smoke Shop - Somerville
The Smoke Shop BBQ is Andy Husbands’ tribute to the time-honored tradition of one of America’s oldest cuisines. Our barbecue is the result of Andy’s 20+ years on the competitive BBQ circuit combined with his nearly 30 years as one of Boston’s beloved chefs. Come see how we are changing the way people think about barbecue in the Northeast.
325 Assembly Row
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
