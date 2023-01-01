Go
The Smokehouse Restaurant - 151 Congress Way

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

151 Congress Way

skagway, AK 99840

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

151 Congress Way, skagway AK 99840

Directions

