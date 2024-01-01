The Vault - 114 East Aurora Road
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
114 East Aurora Road, Northfield OH 44067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
T'Cakes Cupcakes and Cookies - 9293 Olde Eight Rd.
No Reviews
9293 Olde Eight Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
4.1 • 394
480 W Aurora Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant
Ground Xero - 10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20
No Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd Suite 20 Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurant