The Snug
Modern California comfort food, cocktails & craft beer offered in chic, cozy quarters.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2301 Fillmore Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2301 Fillmore Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
tacobar
Come in and enjoy!
Woodhouse Fish Co
Come in and enjoy!
Roam Artisan Burgers
MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS
Noosh
Noosh is excited to create a definition for fine casual, quick service dining. We look to elevate food, service, hospitality, and the aesthetic in the casual dining space! Visit us on Caviar, Doordash, and Grubhub for Delivery and Open table to make a reservation