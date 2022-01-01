Go
The Snug

Modern California comfort food, cocktails & craft beer offered in chic, cozy quarters.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2301 Fillmore Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Une Femme California Sparkling Rose "The Callie" 187ml TO-GO$18.00
A personal 187ml sparkling rosé bottle made of 42% Pinot Noir, 39% Mourvedre, 19% Chardonnay.
“The Callie” is a California sparkler, made by Samantha Sheehan of POE Wines in Napa. This crushable sparkling rosé is made with Napa and Sonoma-grown chardonnay, pinot noir, and mourvedre grapes.
**Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**
Kale Caesar TO-GO$14.00
Romaine, kale, nori, parmigiano reggiano, sesame crouton, cucumber, radish, house caesar dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy, Gluten
*Vegetarian
Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO$18.00
Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, and scallions, served with Ssamjang (korean bbq condiment).
Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Nuts, Dairy
Spring Salad TO-GO$14.00
Mixed greens, radish, dried cranberries, Asian pear, goat cheese, pumpkin seed, maple balsamic dressing.
Allergy Alert: Dairy
*Gluten free, Vegetarian*
Crispy Delicata Squash TO-GO$11.00
Tempura battered delicata squash served with a side of togarashi sour cream for dipping.
Allergy Alert: Gluten (in batter), sesame (in togarashi dipping sauce).
Vegetarian, Vegan (without dipping sauce)
Casamara Amaro Soda TO-GO$5.00
Non-alcoholic, botanical "Amaro-inspired" club sodas. 15 calories.
Brussels Sprouts TO-GO$12.00
Blistered brussels sprouts seasoned with salt and togarashi. Served with a side of honey mustard.
*GF, Vegetarian, Vegan without Honey Mustard*
Allergy Alert: soy (fryer oil), sesame (togarashi)
Wagyu Double Smash Burger TO-GO$16.00
Two domestic wagyu beef blend patties with dijonaise, arugula, American cheese, balsamic onions. Served on a pretzel bun.
*No temperature requests, sorry -- all cooked to medium.*
Allergy Alert: Gluten, allium, dairy
Tots TO-GO$8.00
Fried potatoes.
Allergy Alert: soy (fryer oil)
*GF, Vegan*
Impossible Burger TO-GO$19.00
Impossible burger patty, dijonaise, arugula, American cheese, balsamic onions. Served on a pretzel bun.
Allergy Alert: soy & allium (patty), gluten (bun), dairy.
*Vegetarian. Vegan without cheese & dijonaise. *
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2301 Fillmore Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
