A personal 187ml sparkling rosé bottle made of 42% Pinot Noir, 39% Mourvedre, 19% Chardonnay.

“The Callie” is a California sparkler, made by Samantha Sheehan of POE Wines in Napa. This crushable sparkling rosé is made with Napa and Sonoma-grown chardonnay, pinot noir, and mourvedre grapes.

**Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

