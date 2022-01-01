Go
Toast

The Social - Asheville

Come in and enjoy!

1078 Tunnel Road Suites A&B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Deep Fried Mushrooms$4.99
12 Boneless$13.95
Patty Melt$14.95
See full menu

Location

1078 Tunnel Road Suites A&B

Asheville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Little Pearl Asheville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Creekside Taphouse

No reviews yet

Asheville's Neighborhood Joint

South of Philly

No reviews yet

South of Philly is the NEWEST restaurant in Asheville! Check out our menu of authentic Philly Cheesesteaks, Wings, and so much more!

Bargello

No reviews yet

Bargello® is a locally owned Mediterranean-inspired casual fine dining restaurant located in the Kimpton Hotel Arras in the heart of downtown Asheville.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston