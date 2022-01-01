Go
KC Hopps Catering & Events

Your next level event space is here! The Social Club is packed with state of the art audio visual services, digital décor and lighting, and professional event specialists to make your event extraordinary!

6301a West 135th Street

Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Original Wings
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Location

6301a West 135th Street

Overland Park KS

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
