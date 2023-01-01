The Social Club - 681 Providence St
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
681 Providence St, West Warwick RI 02893
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pizza Nomad - West Warwick Grubbery
4.5 • 63
291 Providence st West warwick, RI 02893
View restaurant
PVD Pizza - West Warwick - 49 Providence Street
No Reviews
49 Providence Street West Warwick, RI 02893
View restaurant
Tree House Tavern - 1094 Centerville Road
No Reviews
1094 Centerville Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurant