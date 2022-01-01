Go
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • The Social Pub and Grill- Katy

The Social Pub and Grill- Katy

Come in and enjoy!

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guac and Queso$9.99
Our homemade guacamole and queso with chips
3 Shanks$12.99
3 Sweet and Spicy glazed pork shanks that sit on a sweet potato waffle fry. Drizzled with Jalapeño Ranch and topped with crushed Sriracha Pork Rinds
Panzanella$7.99
Grilled French bread topped with fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced tomato topped with Basil Pesto and Balsamic Demi glaze
5 Shanks$15.99
5 Sweet and Spicy glazed pork shanks that sit on a sweet potato waffle fry. Drizzled with Jalapeño Ranch and topped with crushed Sriracha Pork Rinds
Fried Mushrooms$7.99
Hand battered mushrooms fried and served with ranch dressing
Steve's Garlic Shrimp$11.99
7 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce with crushed red pepper. Served with French bread
Cheese Curds$8.99
Potato Skins$11.99
Homemade potato skins topped with melted cheddar, bacon, and green onions. Served with sour cream
Pork Rinds$3.99
Homemade pork rinds seasoned with your choice of either Cajun, smoky Chili Cumin, or spicy Sriracha
Cowboy Corn$7.99
Zesty fried bites with corn, jalapenos, cream cheese, and bacon served with a side of Ranch
See full menu

Location

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Social Sports Pub Fulshear

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, located in Cane Quarter of Cane Island - Katy’s premier master-planned community - is a contemporary eatery serving seasonal fare, exquisite wines, and well-crafted cocktails.

Willy Burger Katy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston