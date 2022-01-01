Go
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Sociale

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

700 Reviews

$$

448 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Popular Items

Just Wing it$14.00
Choose from our cast-iron fire baked wings (naturally gluten-free) or fried wings with choice of: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo or Naked Sauce
Grand Margherita$16.00
Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil
*NEW* What the Cheesy?!$15.00
Classic plain cheese pie
Pizzette Mozzarella - Mini Margherita$7.00
Sauce on Side
Melly's Meatballs$16.00
Two handmade meatballs in fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta served with brick oven bread
L'Americana Piccante$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmigiano + Calabrian Chiles also available as gluten-free
Can soda$3.00
Choose from: Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Canada Dry Ginger, Diet Canada Dry Ginger, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Brisk Iced Tea or Arizona half/half Iced Tea Lemonade
Ricotta & Fig Pizzette$8.00
Ricotta, Fig, Tomato, Basil & Honey
Cheesy filled Garlic Sociale Bread$8.00
Our fire-baked Sociale bread stuffed with cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce and NOW AVAILABLE - add your favorite pizza toppings!!
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90015

Directions

Pizza Sociale

4.4 • 700 Reviews

