The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

The Socialite with an array of artistically crafted food and charming ambience arrives at one of the most prestigious culinary scenes in San Francisco’s South Bay to create beautiful, lasting memories.
We strive to achieve a delicate balance of traditional flavors with a modern approach to come up to everyone’s palette and unique tastes. Whether it’s business meetings, first dates to fall in love over dinner, or friends catching up – we assure warm, delightful service every time.

100 Brannan St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blended Burger$19.00
Blend of wood ear & cremini mushrooms, Angus beef sirloin and chorizo, topped with fontina cheese, mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted pepper, guacamole and chipotle aioli
Breakfast Wrap$16.00
Scrambled eggs, red onions, tomatoes, jalapeño, jack cheese & potatoes wrapped in sundried tomato tortilla, served with guacamole, salsa & sour cream
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Served with a raspberry vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, scallions, topped with cilantro
The Socialite Burger$17.00
Served on local artisan bread. Your choice of thyme fries, Caesar or Mixed Green salad
Two ¼ lb. patties, fontina cheese, pickled onion, spicy aioli, seasonal greens
Quinoa Power Bowl$14.00
Mixed quinoa, soft boiled egg, avocado, roasted mushrooms, red peppers, onions, tomatoes and sauteed spinach
Crispy Cauliflower Bites$14.00
Dipped in a tempura batter, fried with fresh jalapeno, served with an herbed yogurt dipping sauce
Grilled Californian Club$16.00
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, house mayo, heritage cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
Braised Short Rib Taco$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
Pepperoni$16.00
Location

100 Brannan St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
