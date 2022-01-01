The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

The Socialite with an array of artistically crafted food and charming ambience arrives at one of the most prestigious culinary scenes in San Francisco’s South Bay to create beautiful, lasting memories.

We strive to achieve a delicate balance of traditional flavors with a modern approach to come up to everyone’s palette and unique tastes. Whether it’s business meetings, first dates to fall in love over dinner, or friends catching up – we assure warm, delightful service every time.



100 Brannan St