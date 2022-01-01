Go
The Soda Fountain

Blast from the past. Old Fashion Ice Cream and Pizzaria. We offer a large selection of Ice Cream, milkshakes, floats, and great food items.

349 W Venice Ave

Popular Items

Coke
Diet Coke
12" BYO$13.69
16" BYO$16.69
Cheese Burger$13.39
1/3 pound patty grilled to your liking topped with American cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles with your choice of side.
Sprite
Ginger-ale
18" BYO$19.69
24" Meat Lovers
Keep it Plain Hot Dog$8.69
Plain ol" dog or burger. Add lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, or relish for no additional charge. Served with your choice of side.
Location

349 W Venice Ave

Venice FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
