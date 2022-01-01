Go
The Soda Fountain

Come on in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

100 S Main St • $

Avg 4.8 (26 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Tea$2.25
Grilled Cheese$7.00
Soda Fountain Drinks$2.25
Burger Basket Special w/ Hometown Side & Fountain Drink$13.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
B.L.T$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 S Main St

Clayton GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
