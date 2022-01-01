The Som - Burlington IA
Voted the "Best Overall Restaurant and Best Burger of Burlington" // An established Bar and Grill in Historic Downtown Burlington
863 Jefferson
Location
863 Jefferson
Burlington IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good Restaurant + Lounge
Currently limited hours for take out and delivery only due to Covid-19. Hours are:
Brunch:
M-F 11a-2p
Sat-Sun 10a-2p
Dinner:
Thur-Sat 5p-8p
Queso's Burlington
Queso's has something for everybody. So whether you're craving a dish topped with Cotija, Queso Oaxaca, Queso Fresco, or warm cheese sauce, we have queso dishes for you to further explore and the classic queso dishes you already love.