The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
49 Tokeneke Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
49 Tokeneke Rd
Darien CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aux Delices
Come in and enjoy!
NEAT Coffee
Gourmet, Specialty Coffee!
Bodega Taco Bar Darien
Come in and enjoy!
The Goose
Come join us !
Opened in the spring of 2010, The Goose is a renewal of a classic American bistro and tavern offering fine dinning, contemporary cuisine, warm hospitality, and a superb service. It has immediately became a popular gathering place in town reminiscent of its predecessor " The Black Goose Grille". Its current owners have meticulously restored the restaurant's original bar and the open fireplace in the tavern which provides a warm and inviting focal point for get-together with groups, family and friends. The two additional dinning areas combine classic and contemporary design and accommodate dinning groups and events large and small.