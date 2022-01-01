The SoNo Baking Company & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
353 Pequot Avenue
Popular Items
Location
353 Pequot Avenue
Southport CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Horseshoe Cafe
Casual Pub Atmosphere with American Comfort Food and Drink
Quattro Pazzi
Regional Modern Italian Cuisine
25 Years of Service
Custom Meats
Come in and enjoy!
Organika Southport
Plant Based Kitchen