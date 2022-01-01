Go
The SoSo

A fast fine restaurant nestled in The SoSo neighborhood of West Palm Beach serving elevated takes on classic café offerings.

4802 S Dixie Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Grilled Chicken$10.00
Sliced Herb Marinated Chicken
Cookie$2.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie
The Chop$14.00
Romaine, Radicchio, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Beemster, Chickpea, Carrot, Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato
The Mediterranean$19.00
Spicy Arugula, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette, Herb Marinated Chicken, Valbreso, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Quinoa
The Steak & Blue$26.00
Local Mixed Greens, Champagne Truffle Vinaigrette, Creekstone Petite Tender, Point Reyes Blue, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Shimeji Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes
The Muffaletta$17.00
Focaccia, Mortadella, Finocchiona, Capocollo, Provolone, Olive Relish
The SoSo Sancocho$10.00
Sofrito Broth, Root Vegetable Medley, Corn, Plantain, Cilantro
The SoSo Caesar$15.00
Romaine, The SoSo Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons, Grana Padano, Boquerones
The Cauli$10.00
Fennel, Saffron, Crispy Cauliflower Florets, Parsley, Chili Oil
The Simple Orzo$10.00
Parmesan Cheese, Butter
Location

4802 S Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Palm Beach Meats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3301 S Dixie Hwy

No reviews yet

Al fresco eatery offering homemade Italian classics est. 1976

NOMAD@SEANRUSH

No reviews yet

Our mission is to create the aperitivo outpost for the global wanderer — A destination for a global community to celebrate the human threads that connect us all.

Cholo Soy Cocina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

