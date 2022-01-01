Go
The Souper Cafe

Welcome to the Souper Café Bay City Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Bay City, with another location in Saginaw, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!

4093 N Euclid

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pick 2 (Full)$11.49
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.99
Pick 2 (Half)$8.99
8 oz. Broccoli Cheddar$3.29
12 oz. Potato Bacon$4.39
Caesar Wrap$5.99
Roll$1.09
Fountain Drink$1.89
Full Smoked Turkey W/Swiss$8.49
See full menu

Location

4093 N Euclid

bay city MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

