The Souper Cafe
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
393 Reviews
$
5789 State St
Saginaw, MI 48604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
5789 State St, Saginaw MI 48604
Nearby restaurants
Bytes Fusion Grill
MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD.
MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE!
LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS!
Patty Flemings Irish Pub
Homemade soups, house roasted meats, fresh hand pattied burgers and more. We believe that extra step is totally worth it!
Coty's Landing
Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!
Good Time's Pizza
Online ordering available !!!