5789 State St

Saginaw, MI 48604

Popular Items

Macaroni and Cheese$4.99
Pick 2 (Full)$11.49
12 oz. Chicken Pot Pie$5.49
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Smoothies$4.29
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$5.99
Pick 2 (Half)$8.99
Full Smoked Turkey W/Swiss$8.49
Fountain Drink$1.89
16. oz Chicken Pot Pie$6.59
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

5789 State St, Saginaw MI 48604

Directions

