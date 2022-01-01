Nine24 Kitchen (formerly the Source Cafe Manhattan Beach)

Go
Nine24 Kitchen is a thoughtful fusion of cuisines. Combining clean ingredients and healthy intentions, we offer a nourishing, elevated experience.

924 N. Sepulveda

Popular Items

Bison Burger$19.00
Tomato confit, caramelized onion, bibb lettuce, spicy aioli, paleo bun
gf, p
Salmon Bowl$23.00
Seared wild salmon, black rice, cucumber, arugula, pickled beets, chickpea cilantro miso.
Fries$9.00
house cut fries and spicy aioli
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
GF fried chicken tenders with apple slices
Faroe Salmon$26.00
black rice, carrot turmeric curry, herbs
gf, p
Cassava Tacos$16.00
cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion,
cilantro
gf, v
Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Avocado, sprouts, tomato, basil, pickled red onion, cucumber, seed pesto, gf sourdough
Bowl$17.00
white sweet potato, cauliflower, greens, avocado, seed pesto, dukkah, poached egg
gf, p
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
spicy aioli, pickles, paleo bun
gf
House-Cut Fries$9.00
house cut fries and spicy aioli
924 N. Sepulveda

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Barsha Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy!

The Source Manhattan Beach*

The Source Manhattan Beach

Zinc@Shade

At Shade Hotel, we've crafted a unique luxury hotel experience in the heart of the thriving Manhattan Beach community. Our coastal chic boutique hotel features gourmet California cuisine right here on the premises at our restaurant zinc@shade.
Our terrace, lounge and courtyard offers a true fusion of the coastal lifestyle with the unique energy of LA nightlife. Enjoy a craft cocktail alongside an inventive small plate, or take it easy with a glass of wine from our extensive California wine list – all in a cool, comfortable environment that fuses the traditional beach feel with modern design that blends indoor and outdoor dining. When the sun sets, cozy up next to on of our outdoor fire pits. Cool, hip, comfortable, inviting. We look forward to serving (and celebrating) with you at zinc@shade!

Goodboybob Coffee

Fresh Coffee & Pastries

