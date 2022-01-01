Go
The Source Manhattan Beach*

924 N. Sepulveda

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cauliflower Tacos$15.00
11 am - close
Cauliflower, mole, pickled red onion, micro cilantro, cassava tortilla.
GF / V / P
Fried Chicken Sando$17.00
Olive oil fried chicken, spicy aioli, pickles, paleo bun.
GF
Bison Burger$20.00
Special aioli, red onion, bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado, pickles, paleo bun.
GF / P
Avocado Toast$14.50
Cashew cream, herbs, radish, sourdough. GF / V
Sweet Potato Toast$14.00
Red pepper cashew cream, pistachio cilantro pesto, dukkah.
GF / V / P
Green Party$12.00
Eggplant Panini$15.50
Almond ricotta, tomato, pumpkin seed pesto, sourdough.
GF / V
Broccoli Pizza$18.00
11 am - close
Broccoli pizza, almond ricotta, pumpkin seed pesto, tomato, arugula.
GF / V
Bowl$16.00
White sweet potato, cauliflower, greens, avocado, pistachio cilantro pesto, dukkah.
GF / V
Kale Salad$14.00
Stone fruit, tomato, avocado, hemp, citrus, xvoo.
GF / V / P
Location

924 N. Sepulveda

Manhattan Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
