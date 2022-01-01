Go
Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
GF / Vegan
Avocado Toast$12.50
Cashew cream, radish, parsley, flax oil, sumac, whole grain bread. Vegan.
Turkey Panini$16.00
Roasted turkey, fontina cheese, tomato, avocado, spinach, vegan garlic aioli, whole grain bread. Served with mixed greens.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
banana chocolate chip muffins. GF/V
Tuna Panini$16.00
Tuna basil salad, fontina cheese, onion confit, dandelion greens and basil aioli on whole grain bread served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Magic Recovery Smoothie$13.00
Coconut milk, blue majik, banana, collagen, date, tocos, hemp seed, maca. 16 oz
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Roasted turkey, dandelion greens, arugula, avocado, sun-dried tomato, feta and cashew cream, in a gluten free wrap, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette.
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Kale, avocado, parmesan, caesar dressing. Served with mixed greens. GF
Chicken Panini$17.00
Chicken salad, pesto aioli, arugula salad, house paleo bread. Served with mixed greens. GF-P
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm

