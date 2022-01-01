Go
The Southern Deli & Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

207 South Limestone St • $

Avg 4.6 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Winchester$13.50
two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries
The Southern$14.75
three KY Proud beef patties, smoked cheddar cheese, pimiento cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, beer battered fried onion, cole slaw and bbq sauce served with Southern fries
Fort Worth 1 Patty$9.50
one beef patty, smoked cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mayo served with Southern fries
Matty's Beer Cheese Basket$8.95
our house made spicy beer cheese served with soft pretzel bites
Lexington$10.95
all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap
Club$11.50
sliced all-natural turkey, hardwood smoked bacon and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough
San Clemente$13.90
carne asada, salsa rojo, salsa verde, mashed avocado, jalapeños, cilantro & chopped onion with shredded cojita cheese and mayo on all natural ciabatta roll
Rueben$11.95
sliced pastrami, swiss cheese & sauerkraut with 1000 island on all natural, swirl rye bread
Austin Burger$12.95
two beef patties, sweet onion, sliced jalapeños, bbq kettle chips and dill pickles with chili powder, bbq sauce served with Southern fries
Italian$12.75
grilled ham, salami, mortadella & prosciutto with provolone cheese and pepperocinis topped with lettuce, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a sub roll
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 South Limestone St

Lexington KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
