The Southern Salad

FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD
We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN

1008 Broad Street • $

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

TSS$10.95
TSS blend | raw pecans | goat cheese | watermelon | vidalia onion | cornbread croutons | pickled watermelon rind + sweet tea | basil vinaigrette
Poke Bowl$13.50
yellow fin tuna | avocado | onion | cucumber | soy marinade | kale | seaweed | spicy mayo on cilantro white rice
Peanut Butter Power Balls (contains nuts)$1.00
VEGAN - GLUTEN FREE
Bartow Caesar$10.95
tuscan kale | bibb | bacon | parmesan | cherry tomatoes | sunflower seeds | vegan caesar dressing
Southwest Crunchwrap$11.50
Black beans, red onion, corn, broccoli, avocado, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, tortilla strips, Cilantro | Lime dressing in a grilled spinach wrap
Triple B$10.25
brown rice | roasted brussels + butternut squash | granny smith apple | avocado | bacon | sunflower seeds + bbq ranch
Burrito Bowl$10.75
cilantro-lime rice | black beans | roasted peppers | roasted broccoli | avocado | onions | creamy cilantro/lime dressing | pita chips
Craft Your Own$8.50
The Paige$12.95
TSS blend | cherry tomato | basil | toasted almonds | strawberry | avocado | feta + lemon thyme vinaigrette | cornbread
Hummus w/ Pita Chips$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1008 Broad Street

Augusta GA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

