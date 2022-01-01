Go
Toast

The Southern Spread

Our food truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. We offer a unique menu focusing on fresh food with a Cajun flair. Tastes homemade because it is! Come experience the difference!

126 old railroad rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grown Up Grilled Cheese$8.00
Garlicky toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed both cheddar and Muenster cheeses, thick-cut bacon, and tomatoes.
Hamburger$9.00
All beef patty seasoned with our secret signature recipe on a toasted brioche bun, dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Salted fresh-cut potatoes.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and feta cheese topped with chopped chicken breast marinated in our delicious homemade Greek dressing.
Chef Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, turkey, ham, crispy bacon, and a fried egg.
Served with your choice of homemade Italian, homemade Thousand Island, homemade Greek, homemade Ranch, or Light Ranch dressing.
Garlic White Truffle Fries$4.00
A unique twist on our fresh-cut fries. You won't be disappointed!
Cajun Cochon$8.00
Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with Cajun boudin and pepper jack cheese.
Burger In A Bowl$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with our signature seasoned hamburger patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, and drizzled with mayo, mustard, ketchup.
The Rome$13.00
Delicious, toasty, buttery grilled cheese sandwich, stuffed with shrimp, crawfish and ooey gooey cheese! Served with a side of Rome Sauce.
Boudin Egg Rolls$8.00
Two homemade eggs rolls stuffed with boudin and pepper jack cheese, served with homemade Pepper Jelly dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

126 old railroad rd

erath LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bon Temps Concessions, Youngsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rawz Bistro

No reviews yet

We serve Sushi, Thai, and Vietnamese food. We offer sushi bar seating, dine-in, and take-out with our drive-thru window.

The Acadiana Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're a casual American dining restaurant with the biggest portions in all of Youngsville!

Lit Pizza

No reviews yet

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston