The Sovereign

Take Sovereign to-go! We have over 300 bottled beers available for retail purchase.

DE RANKE FRANC BELGE 2019 Pale Ale (Malt)$4.00
(Hainaut / 5.2% / 750 ML / Single) Franc Belge has the qualities you would expect in a 'Spéciale Belge'-style beer: a soft malty flavor that resembles the taste of biscuits. This is due to the lightly colored malts (pilsner, pale and munich), and its low ABV. It's a very drinkable beer with a bitter but delicate flavor thanks to the use of Fuggles hops, a variety of Kent Golding. It's a unfiltered, unpasteurized beer in which only real hop cones (i.e., no pellets or extracts) have been used.
Beet Salad$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
FANTÔME HIVER Saison (Fruit & Spice - Dark)$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) For this winter offering, brewer Dany Prignon changes his receipes every year, so we can't so for sure what this year's beer will be like, but it is sure to please lovers of Dany's beers.
Coffee Caramel Gaufre Liegoise$9.00
yeast waffle studded with pearl sugar
DRIE FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2017/2018 (BLEND NO. 7) Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$14.00
(Flemish Brabant / 6.4% / 375 ML / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time. Lambic and Geuze are living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne Valley! Taste, savor, enjoy and experience this bottle fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
STRUISE PANNEPOT RESERVA 2014 (BOTTLED 2018) Strong Dark Ale (Fruit & Spice - Dark)$10.00
(West Flanders / 10.0% / 330 ML / Single) This ‘Old Fisherman’s Ale’, named after the fishing trawlers on which men would risk life and limb to feed their families, sits somewhere in between a Belgian strong dark ale and a stout. It pours a luscious dark brown with a creamy tan head. Each sip hits you with complex flavors of toasty bitterness and deep caramel sweetness. This Pannepot Special Reserva was aged 4 years in french oak barrels.
DE LA SENNE JAMBE-DE-BOIS Tripel (Fruit & Spice - Bright)$5.00
(Brussels / 8.0% / 330 ML / Single) Jambe-de-Bois is a generously hopped, heady blond Tripel. It’s incredibly balanced, and the alcohol content is never aggressive, which makes it dangerously easy to drink. On the nose, aromas of the Belgian yeast dominate, and are reminiscent of ripe pear and banana. The hops then develop, with floral and spicy notes, including white pepper and nutmeg. The higher ABV gives it a certain roundness, but the absence of residual sugars makes its finish dry and slightly bitter.
Bicky Burger$17.00
ground beef and pork, nutmeg, bicky sauce, fried onions, pickles, toasted english muffin, fries
DRIE FONTEINEN CUVÉE ARMAND & GASTON 2016/2017 (BLEND NO. 1) Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$28.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 750 ML / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc. This cuvée, like all of 3 Fonteinen’s lambic, is 100% natural, authentic, spontaneously fermented, and crafted with steadfast adherence to tradition, like Armand and Gaston Debelder have always done it. This Gueuze has fermented in the bottle, and will continue to develop its tastes and aromas over its long life when properly cellared. Traditional Lambic is living cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne valley! Taste, savour, enjoy and experience this unfiltered, unpasteurised, and unadulterated bee
FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
