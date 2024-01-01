Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Layton
  • /
  • The Spanglish Mexican Restaurant - 2146 North Main Street Suite 552
Consumer picView gallery

The Spanglish Mexican Restaurant - 2146 North Main Street Suite 552

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2146 North Main Street Suite 552

Layton, UT 84041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:01 pm, 12:02 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2146 North Main Street Suite 552, Layton UT 84041

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky Slice Pizza - Clearfield
orange star4.6 • 783
1246 S Legend Hills Dr Clearfield, UT 84015
View restaurantnext
017 Pizza Pie Cafe - Layton UT
orange starNo Reviews
1938 Woodland Park Drive Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON - 1600 Woodland Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Woodland Park Dr Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Melty - Layton Hills
orange starNo Reviews
1201 North Hill Field Road #FC06 Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041 Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
orange star4.2 • 125
641 Olsen Plaza Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Layton

Rancherito's Mexican Food - Layton
orange star4.6 • 8,330
423 N Main St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Layton - Layton
orange star4.3 • 3,081
630 W 1425 N Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Burger Stop
orange star4.3 • 1,205
323 E Gentile St Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Layton
orange star4.2 • 125
641 Olsen Plaza Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Layton

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Spanglish Mexican Restaurant - 2146 North Main Street Suite 552

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston