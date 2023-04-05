The Spartan Inn - 2179 S. Queen St
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
2179 S. Queen St, York PA 17402
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco House - 180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10
4.5 • 23
180 Leader Heights Rd. Unit 10 York, PA 17402
View restaurant