The Spice is Right

In the back parking lot, as usual.

225 Windsor Way

Popular Items

Single Slider Combo$10.00
"I'm Not Hungry" (Chicken Tenders)$8.00
Two Sliders Combo$14.00
Drink$1.50
Hand Cut Chicken Tender Dinner$10.00
Three Sliders Combo$17.00
Red Beans and Rice
Pickle Fries$6.00
"I Want To Go Home" (Cheeseburger)$8.00
Fries$4.00
Location

225 Windsor Way

Panama City Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

