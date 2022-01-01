Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

295 W Grand Ave

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

295 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach CA 93433

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Sunsets at Pismo
orange starNo Reviews
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
3 Fat Guys Diner
orange star3.8 • 430
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Mama Leah's Grover Beach - 1301 West Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1301 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grover Beach

Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grover Beach

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Buellton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Spoon Trade - 295 W Grand Ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston